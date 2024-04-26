Indians dominate 3,000m steeplechase at 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Indian athletes dominate the men's and women's 3,000m steeplechase events at the 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships to swell the gold medal tally to three on the second day of competitions in Dubai on Thursday. Ekta Dey claimed gold in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 10:31.92 seconds, while Ranvir Singh was victorious in the men’s competition, winning the gold medal in 9:22.62 seconds. Earlier, Anurag Singh Kaler won gold in the men’s shot-put event. Overall Indian athletes won seven medals on Thursday.

In the morning session, race walker Aarti set the ball rolling, bagging a hard-fought bronze medal in the women’s 10,000m.

Aarti’s bronze-winning time of 47:45.33 seconds was better than the World U20 Athletics Championships qualification time of 49 minutes.

Later, throwers added three more medals, including gold to the team’s tally.

Anurag Singh Kaler took time to settle down in the shot put. He battled with South Korean Park Sihoon for the gold. IANS

