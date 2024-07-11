India’s batter Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks into top 10 of ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings

New Delhi: India’s top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has broken into top ten of the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings, as per its latest update on Wednesday.

The big move came after Gaikwad slammed 77 not out off 47 balls in a comprehensive 100-run win for India in the second T20I over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

As a result, Gaikwad jumped 13 spots from 20th to seventh position in the rankings list, led by Australian opener Travis Head. His India team-mates Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma have also made big gains in the rankings.

Rinku, who was among the reserves in India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign last month, jumped four places to reach the 39th spot on the back of an attacking 48 not from 22 balls in the second T20I. IANS

