India’s Boxers Dominate Usti nad Labem Grand Prix with 12-Medal Haul, Including 8 Golds

New Delhi: India delivered a dominant performance at the 56th Grand Prix Usti nad Labem (European Boxing Gold Tournament) in Czechia, finishing with an impressive haul of 12 medals, eight gold, three silver and one bronze, in one of their strongest international campaigns of the season.

The women’s team led the charge, winning four gold medals and one silver from five boxers. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), reigning Asian champion Preeti Pawar (54kg), Sakshi (51kg) and Priya (60kg) all clinched gold with unanimous victories in their respective finals, while Parveen (65kg) added a silver medal to cap a remarkable showing.

The men’s team matched the women with four gold medals, as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Ankush (80kg) and Narender (+90kg) emerged champions in their respective weight categories.

Lovlina defeated Italy’s Melissa Gemini 5-0 in the 75kg final, while Preeti outclassed France’s Jeyssa Marcel by the same margin in the 54kg title clash. Sakshi registered a dominant 5-0 victory over France’s Mayssoun Bourega in the 51kg final, and Priya defeated home favourite Barbora Maxova of Czechia 5-0 to secure the 60kg gold.

Among the men, Jadumani edged England’s Abdul Burton 4-1 in the 55kg final. Sachin and Ankush recorded commanding 5-0 wins over Hungary’s Veres Rohland and Czech Republic’s Florian Daniel respectively, while Narender claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan in the heavyweight final.

Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) settled for silver after narrow defeats in their respective finals, while Sumit Kundu (70kg) claimed the lone bronze medal for India. IANS

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