India’s Greco-Roman Wrestlers Shine at Asian Championships with Two Medals

NEW DELHI: Indian Greco Roman wrestlers bagged two medals and confirmed another one at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

Lalit lost 0-9 to Uzbekistan’s Ikhtiyor Botirov in the 55kg final to settle for silver, while the seasoned Sunil Kumar defeated another Uzbek, Mukhammadkodir Rasulov, 5-4 in an 87kg bronze medal match to ensure his sixth podium finish in the event.

Nitesh entered the 97kg final to assure India of another medal. The Indian, who beat Kyrgyzstan’s Melis Aitbekov 8-0 in the quarterfinals and China’s Zegang Wang 7-2 in the semifinals, will meet Iran’s Abdollah Saravi in the gold medal contest.

Aman (77kg) lost to Korea’s Yeonghun Noh 14-15 in another duel for bronze.

Prince (82kg) reached the bronze medal match to keep his hopes alive. Agencies

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