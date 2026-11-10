India's Shourya Ambure wins historic 100m hurdles bronze at Youth Olympics

DAKAR: Promising Indian sprinter Shourya Ambure won a historic bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles, clocking her personal best time at the Youth Olympics here.

Incidentally, the 17-year-old Ambure from Maharashtra was the only track and field athlete from India at the Games and she clocked a personal best time of 13.59 seconds to ensure a podium finish.

The gold was won by China’s Zhang Keyi with a wind assisted timing of 13.17 followed by Frenchwoman Anna Peeters, who clocked 13.57 seconds.

In fact, Ambure bettered her personal best twice on the same day, having clocked 13.77 seconds in the semifinal.

She has now won medals at the Asian Under-18 Championships, Asian Youth Games and Youth Olympic Games in the space of 18 months. Agencies

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