India's Sumit Nagal loses his first round match against Miomir Kecmanovic at Wimbledon

LONDON: India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal committed 44 unforced errors as he made a first round exit from the Wimbledon, going down in four sets to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia on Monday.

Making his maiden appearance in the men’s singles main draw, Nagal toiled hard for two hours 38 minutes and even managed to take a set off World No 53 Kecmanovic before gojng down 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

The 26-year-old, ranked 72 did show flashes of brilliance as hit 47 winners but in general, struggled on the grass court. In the end, he could manage only 104 points against Kecmanovic’s 122.

The 53rd ranked Serbian fired six aces and only conceded two double faults.

This was Kecmanovic’s second win in as many matches against Nagal, having beaten the Indian at the ATP 250 event in Cologne, Germany, four years ago.

The Paris Olympics bound Nagal is the first Indian in five years to play a Wimbledon men’s singles main draw match. Prajnesh Gunneswaran had made a first-round exit in 2019.

Kecmanovic will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, the No 27 seed, in the next round. IANS

