India's tennis star Sumit Nagal enters top 70 in latest ATP Rankings

NEW DELHI: Sumit Nagal achieved a new career-high ranking of 68 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday, making him the fourth highest-ranked Indian man since the system’s introduction in 1973. Nagal climbed five spots following historic grand slam appearances to move past Sashi Menon, who he had previously shared the record for joint-fourth highest ranking of 71, on the all-time list. Ahead of the 26-year-old are Somdev Devvarman (62), Ramesh Krishnan (23) and Vijay Amritraj (18). Agencies

