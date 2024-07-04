Wimbledon: India’s Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit in men’s doubles

LONDON: India’s Sumit Nagal drew curtains on his campaign at the Wimbledon, crashing out in straight sets in the opening round of the men’s doubles event along side his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic here on Wednesday.

Nagal and Lajovic lost 2-6, 2-6 against Spanish pair of Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in one hour and seven minutes to bow out of the competition.

Nagal, India’s top-ranked player, had earlier lost in the opening round of men’s singles on Monday. Agencies

