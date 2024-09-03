India's tennis Sumit Nagal withdraws from Davis Cup tie against Sweden with back issue

New Delhi: India’s top-ranked men’s singles tennis player Sumit Nagal has pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden, citing a back issue which requires two weeks rest as advised by doctors.

Nagal took to social media on Monday to reveal his participation status in the Davis Cup. The 27-year-old made the first round exit in the US Open men’s singles event after losing to the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor.

Nagal, who withdrew from the men’s doubles event at Flushing Meadows, said it was also due to the same back issue that has been bothering him for the past few weeks.

“Hello everyone, I was really looking forward to representing India in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden. However, due to a back issue that’s been bothering me for the past few weeks, doctors have advised me to rest for the next two weeks, leaving me without enough time to prepare and compete in Sweden. This same issue also led to my withdrawal from the US Open doubles,” Nagal posted on X.

“I’m deeply disappointed to be missing this tie, but I have to listen to my body to prevent the back from worsening, so that I can finish the season strong and healthy. Good luck to the Indian team - I’ll be cheering for you all from home,” he added.

Earlier in July, Nagal attained the new career-high ranking of 68 before dropping to 73 in the last update issued on August 12. India will take on Sweden in the Davis Cup World Group 1 at The Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm on September 14 and 15. Former national champion Ashutosh Singh was named India’s tennis head coach last month after Zeeshan Ali resigned from the post where he served for more than 11 years. (IANS)

