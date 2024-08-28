Sumit Nagal exits US Open singles after first-round defeat against Tallon Griekspoor

New York: India's tennis ace Sumit Nagal bowed out of the US Open after losing in the first round match against Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday.

Nagal was out of touch in the first two sets of the clash, however, he fought hard to take the third set to tie-breaker before ending up on the losing side 1-6, 3-6, 6-7 (6) against the Dutch opponent.

This was Nagal's third appearance in the US Open main draw, following his previous entries in 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has had a challenging season, failing to advance beyond the second round at the Australian Open and suffering first-round exits at both the French Open and Wimbledon Championships.

Nagal also faced disappointment at the Paris Olympics, where he was knocked out in the first round after losing to Frenchman Corentin Moutet. Nagal lost 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the round of 64, ending his Olympic campaign early. (IANS)

