India’s U-15 boxers clinch 27 medals at Asian Championships, assert dominance in Tashkent

Tashkent: India’s young boxers have officially guaranteed an astonishing 27 out of 30 possible medals in the U-15 category at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Showcasing absolute dominance, the U-15 girls’ contingent secured 14 out of 15 possible medals, while the U-15 boys nearly matched the feat by confirming 13 out of 15 medals, setting the stage for a historic overall podium finish for the country.

Following this massive medal confirmation, the Indian boys delivered another day of ruthless performances, marked by a flurry of RSC (Referee Stops Contest) victories. Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) and Parshant (49kg) led the aggressive charge, both stopping their respective UAE opponents, Mohammed Albannai and Mayed Alyammahi, via RSC in the very first round. Nitin (40 kg) and Harshvardhan Jeena (55 kg) further displayed India's attacking prowess, securing second-round RSC wins over Kazakhstan’s Sayat Mengdibay and Tajikistan’s Muhammad Fozilov, respectively.

In the closely contested bouts, Yash Kumar (33kg) and Rohit Pothina (35kg) navigated tough opponents with tactical brilliance to secure hard-fought 4:1 split decision victories against Tajikistan’s Rasuljon Karimov and Mongolia's Temuulen Munkhbayar.

The squad also registered a series of flawless unanimous decisions, asserting their technical superiority. Samir Bohra (43kg) outclassed Thailand’s Chutinan Yaram 5:0, and Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) delivered a similarly convincing 5:0 win over Mongolia’s Munkh-ochir Ganzorig. Rounding off the perfect day, Mohd Yasser (58kg) impressed the judges to secure a 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan’s Meiirlan Beissekhan.

With 27 medals officially in the bag and the boxers displaying unmatched power and skill across weight divisions, the Indian contingent has firmly established its supremacy in the grassroots ranks of Asian boxing as the championships progress.

Earlier in the U-15 boys’ competition, Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Abdurakhman Vushanlo, while Parshant (49kg) mirrored the result with a dominant 5:0 win against Bakdaulet Akhmet.

Mohd Yasser (58kg) stood out with a commanding performance, sealing his bout via RSC in the first round against Kyrgyzstan’s Akbarzhan Nabidzhanov. Nivesh Pal (54kg) also impressed with a 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Adilet Galiyev, while Ranveer (66kg) progressed after a walkover win against Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Chieh Chen.

In other bouts, Lilmani Singh Lukram (61kg) went down via RSC in the third round against Uzbekistan’s Azizbek Egamberganov, and Mehul Rana (70kg) suffered an RSC loss in the opening round against Kazakhstan’s Ayan Bauyrzhan. (IANS)

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