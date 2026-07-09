India’s U-23 women boxers secure nine assured medals at Asian Championships in Jakarta

Jakarta: India’s U-23 women boxers delivered a commanding performance at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, with nine boxers advancing to the semifinals to assure medals after a strong showing in the last-eight stage bouts held across afternoon and evening sessions in Jakarta on Wednesday. In the afternoon session, Tanu (51kg) registered a dominant 5:0 unanimous decision win over Thailand’s Kewalin Norasing, while Nisha (54kg) secured an equally convincing 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan’s Aliaksar Symbat. In the 48kg bout, Nidhi fought hard but went down narrowly to Kazakhstan’s Gulnaz Buribayeva via a **3:2 split decision. The evening session saw India continue its momentum, with Prachi (57kg) sealing a commanding win over Korea’s Yejin Oh via RSC in the first round. Nikita Chand (60kg) followed it up with a clinical victory against Chinese Taipei’s Chen-Xuan Ye via RSC in the third round, while Kajal (65kg) edged past Japan’s Arinda Akimoto in a closely contested 4:1 split decision. (IANS)

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