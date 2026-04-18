Injured Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Madrid Open to Focus on Recovery

New Delhi: The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the Madrid Open, which is set to commence on April 23, due to injury. Djokovic announced on Friday through a post on X. According to the Serbian star, he is not fully fit and is giving proper time in recovery to get back soon.

“Madrid, unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete @MutuaMadridOpen this year. I’m continuing my recovery to be back soon. ‘Hasta pronto!” Djokovic tweeted.

In a statement, tournament organisers wrote: “Novak Djokovic, a three-time #MMOPEN champion, will not be able to participate in this year’s tournament. We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Magica.” IANS

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