Manchester United beat Real Betis to lift Snapdragon Cup

San Diego: Manchester United secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Betis in San Diego to clinch the Snapdragon Cup.

The match began with United almost taking an early lead, only for Jadon Sancho’s goal to be ruled offside. However, it was Real Betis who struck first, with Iker Losada capitalizing on a defensive mishap to score against the run of play. Losada’s goal came after Rodri’s diagonal pass and subsequent run down the right flank, which set up a chaotic scene in the United penalty area.

Undeterred, United responded swiftly. Amad Diallo was brought down in the box by Romain Perraud, earning a penalty that Marcus Rashford confidently converted, leveling the score at 1-1. The Reds quickly built on this momentum, with Amad smashing in a spectacular goal from a tight angle after a cross from young left-back Harry Amass. Casemiro then extended United’s lead to 3-1, pouncing on a flicked-on corner from Sancho to tap in from close range.

Throughout the first half, United’s play was marked by intricate passing and fluid movement, highlighted by a beautiful team move that nearly resulted in a goal from Scott McTominay, only to be thwarted by a last-ditch block from Diego Llorente.

The second half saw minimal changes initially, as Erik ten Hag opted to maintain the attacking flow. However, Marcus Rashford’s injury scare and Llorente’s header for Real Betis, which reduced the deficit to 3-2, led to a flurry of substitutions. Ten Hag introduced fresh legs, including new signings Antony and Mason Mount, alongside academy talents like Toby Collyer and Ethan Wheatley.

United continued to press for another goal, with Mount coming close and Hannibal Mejbri testing the Betis goalkeeper Francisco Vieites. Despite a late push from Real Betis, including near misses from Pablo Garcia and Nabil Fekir, United’s defense held firm, and Tom Heaton ensured no further goals were conceded. IANS

