Injury Blow for Socceroos as Italiano and Leckie Ruled Out of World Cup

Santa Clara: Australia’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 have suffered a major setback after full-back Jacob Italiano and veteran forward Mathew Leckie were ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with injuries.

The Socceroos confirmed on Saturday that Italiano had picked up an adductor injury in training, while Leckie suffered a hamstring strain in Australia’s group-stage clash with the United States. Both players missed Australia’s 0-0 draw with Paraguay on Thursday, a result that kept the Socceroos in contention for the knockout round.

Leckie’s absence is even more glaring given his heroics at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where his winner against Denmark sent Australia into the knockout stage. The 35-year-old had come through an injury-riddled season with Melbourne City to earn a fourth World Cup appearance. Agencies

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