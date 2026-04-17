Injury Setback: CSK Lose Khaleel Ahmed for Remainder of IPL 2026

New Delhi: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a significant blow in their IPL 2026 campaign as left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a quadricep injury.

“Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR. Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery,” said the franchise on its ‘X’ account on Thursday.

Khaleel, 28, was forced to walk off the field after pulling over in his run-up in the KKR innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, as CSK won by 32 runs. Initially he appeared to be suffering from severe cramps, but Khaleel clutched his right leg in discomfort and subsequently walked off the field, leaving teammate Gurjapneet Singh to bowl the remaining five balls in the over. IANS

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