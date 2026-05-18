Inter Kashi Held to 0-0 Draw by Sporting Club Delhi in Defence-Dominated ISL Clash

NEW DELHI: Sporting Club Delhi and Inter Kashi shared the spoils after a goalless draw in their Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

While Inter Kashi created the better chances, both teams were unable to find the net in a battle defined by resolute defending. SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes was the standout player with six saves.

With this result, Inter Kashi moved up to ninth spot with 13 points from 12 matches. SC Delhi, which has 11 points from the same number of games, remains at 11th. Agencies

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