Inter Milan Signs Polish Midfielder Piotr Zielinski on Four-Year Deal

MILAN: Inter Milan has signed Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski on a four-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday, after his Napoli contract expired at the end of June.

Zielinski, 30, had joined Napoli in 2016, and was one of then-manager’s Luciano Spalletti’s key players as the club secured the championship in the 2022-23 season, their first in 33 years.

“Class, character and plenty of experience in Serie A: Piotr Zielinski, the first Polish player in Inter’s history, is ready to display all his quality in Nerazzurri colours,” Inter said in a statement.

Zielinski moved to Italy from Poland at 17 to join the youth academy of Udinese, for whom he made his Serie A debut in November 2012.

He then spent two seasons on loan at Empoli in 2014-2016. Agencies

