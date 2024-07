LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur Chess Academy is organizing a summer chess camp from July 7 to July 29.The camp will be held at the Indoor Sports Complex, located opposite of the Gandhi Park and near the tennis court in North Lakhimpur town. The organizers have appealed to the students of the schools and colleges of the district to participate in the chess summer camp.

