Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski to leave Napoli: President Aurelio De Laurentiis

Warsaw (Poland): Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski will leave the club in July. Zielinski, whose contract expires in June 2024, was in talks with Napoli over a new deal, but both sides didn’t reach an agreement. Inter Milan officially informed the Italian Serie A champions that they had contacted Zielinski. The 29-year-old is expected to join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer.

De Laurentiis revealed that the midfielder will leave Napoli at the end of the season. Coach Walter Mazzarri has already excluded the Pole from the UEFA Champions League squad ahead of their round-of-16 clashes against FC Barcelona, reports Xinhua. “UEFA provides fewer slots for players compared to the domestic league. Looking at next season, I have to decide whom we give chances to,” De Laurentiis was quoted as saying by Italian media on Monday. (IANS)

