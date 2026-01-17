International and Indian elite runners brace to battle for honours at Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai: Sunday's running of the Mumbai Marathon is set to witness a high-quality clash of global pedigree and domestic excellence as elite athletes from across the world, including Ethiopia, Uganda, and Eritrea, line up alongside India’s most accomplished distance runners for the upcoming edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

Long recognized as one of Asia’s most competitive and demanding marathons, the race has built a reputation for attracting athletes in peak form, testing them against challenging conditions and a fast-evolving course. This year’s elite fields reflect that stature, featuring world champions, seasoned international campaigners, and the in-form Indian marathoners, all arriving in Mumbai with recent results, refined preparation, and clear competitive intent.

Among the international elite is Ethiopia’s Bazezew Asmare Belay, who arrives in Mumbai with a reputation for consistency at major city marathons. Speaking ahead of the race, Belay said, “Preparation for Tata Mumbai Marathon has been very focused, especially on maintaining rhythm in tough conditions. I have learned a lot from racing big-city marathons, and consistency has been my biggest strength over the last few seasons. Mumbai is a challenging course, and that’s what excites me as an athlete. I am looking forward to testing myself and delivering a strong race.”

Joining him is reigning world champion Victor Kiplangat of Uganda, who brings championship pedigree and calm assurance into the field. Reflecting on his approach, Kiplangat said, “Every marathon teaches you something new, and Tata Mumbai Marathon is no different. My training has been about patience and execution. I have had special moments in my career, but I treat every race as a fresh challenge. I am excited to race here and give my best on the day.”

Eritrea’s Merhawi Kesete Weldemaryam, the silver medalist at last year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon, is also among the contenders. “The marathon holds good memories for me, and that gives me confidence coming into this race. Preparation has gone well, with a strong focus on endurance and pacing. I enjoy racing against a competitive field because it brings out the best in you,” he said.

The women’s international field features strong Ethiopian representation, led by Shure Demise, who has enjoyed success across major marathons globally. “My training has been consistent, and I feel healthy going into this marathon, which is most important. This race is special because of the atmosphere and the support along the course. I am pleased to race here and see how my preparation reflects on race day,” Demise remarked. IANS

