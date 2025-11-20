International Cricket Council announces schedule for U19 Men’s World Cup 2026

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6, 2026. In all, 16 teams will compete in 41 matches, with the final scheduled for February 6 at the Harare Sports Club.

On the opening day, India will compete against the USA, Zimbabwe will face Scotland, and Tanzania will make their historic tournament debut against the West Indies. The matches will be held at five venues: Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Sports Club, and Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe, as well as the Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval Namibia. IANS

