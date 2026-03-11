International Cricket Council Cancels Board Meetings in Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board and committee meetings scheduled for March in Doha have been called off due to the ongoing West Asia military conflict, reported ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday. As per ESPNCrinfo, the meetings, particularly the ones related to the finance committee, will take place within the next few weeks virtually. But the in-person meetings in April depend on the reopening of the airspace which will enable board and committee members to travel safely and quickly. With that being said, the possibility of in-person meetings remains open. (IANS)

