ACA Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament Kicks Off in Guwahati with 36 Teams

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ACA Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament began in the city on Tuesday with matches being played at two venues-the ACA Cricket Academy Ground at Fulung in North Guwahati and the Annexe Ground at Barsapara.

A total of five matches were played on the opening day of the tournament. Three games were held at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, while two matches took place at the Annexe Ground, Barsapara. Altogether, 36 corporate teams are participating in the championship.

