International Cricket Council (ICC) announces commentary panel for T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The 2024 T20 World Cup is just one week away as 20 teams face off in an attempt to win the ultimate prize. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the panel for commentators for the course of the tournament.

Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody and Wasim Akram will be the leading voices through a month long journey set to begin on June 1.

The other big names in the team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga.

Along with some of the iconic voices of the cricketing world will be American commentator James O’Brien better known as Jomboy who will be making his World Cup debut and cater to the American audiences.

Adding to the insights on the modern game, the team will be joined by former men’s and women’s T20 World Cup champions such as Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Lisa Sthalekar. IANS

