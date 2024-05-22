New York to host India’s only warm-up match against Bangladesh: International Cricket Council (ICC)

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed that New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host India's sole warm-up clash against Bangladesh on June 1 ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is incidentally starting on the same day.

The ICC had released the official schedule of the warm-up matches last week but the decision on India's preparatory match venue was left to be decided later. The warm-up matches are scheduled to be played from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies.

The venues to host the 16 warm-up matches are the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas: Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida and Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. The venue for India's match will open doors for spectators and the tickets can be purchased online and offline via ICC's official ticketing platforms. IANS

Also Read: Terror threat to T20 WC Working closely with host countries: International Cricket Council official

Also Watch: