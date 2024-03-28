Sports

International Friendly: Argentina come from behind to beat Costa Rica

Angel Di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez rescued Argentina on Tuesday as the world champions came from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in an international friendly in Los Angeles.
International Friendly: Argentina come from behind to beat Costa Rica

Los Angeles: Angel Di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez rescued Argentina on Tuesday as the world champions came from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in an international friendly in Los Angeles.

The South American giant, missing injured captain Lionel Messi, wrapped up their two-match tour of the United States with a deserved victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who defeated El Salvador 3-0 in Philadelphia on Friday, dominated the opening 45 minutes and carved out a series of promising openings.

However, it was Costa Rica which took the lead in the 34th minute after a sweeping counter-attack.

Argentina got back on level terms early in the second half with an equaliser from veteran Di Maria on 52 minutes.

The 36-year-old Benfica winger hit a superb free-kick from just outside the area, which flew into the top corner beyond the reach of Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Argentina made it 2-1 four minutes later from another set-piece.

Nicolas Tagliafico headed against the bar after a corner, and Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister reacted first to nod home the rebound from close range.

Inter Milan forward Martinez made the game safe in the 77th minute, latching on to a delightful through ball by Rodrigo De Paul before lifting a deft finish over Navas. Agencies

Also Read: Forward Angel Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina: Media

Also Watch:             

Argentina
Costa Rica

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com