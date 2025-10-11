International friendly: England rout Wales; Denmark batter Belarus

LONDON: England racked up an eighth successive victory against Wales with a 3-0 cruise in an international friendly at Wembley on Thursday to fully justify head coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to omit some leading lights from his squad.

Goals by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka effectively ended the match as contest with only 20 minutes on the clock as a feeble Wales were left reeling.

Rogers side-footed England's first after three minutes and Watkins, starting in place of injured skipper Harry Kane, tapped home the second before Saka, back from injury that kept him out last month, curled in a stunning third.

Wales avoided further damage and did improve slightly after the break but will already have had one eye on next Monday's vital World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff.

England face Latvia away next Tuesday when they could clinch top spot in their group and automatic qualification for next year's finals in North America.

Tuchel raised eyebrows by leaving Phil Foden and Jack Grealish and most notably Jude Bellingham out of his squad and rewarding those who played in wins against Andorra and Serbia last month, the latter 5-0 win being the best of the German's reign.

England were also without record goalscorer Kane because of an ankle injury picked up playing for Bayern Munich at the weekend and one pre-match question was how Tuchel's side would manage without a player who has scored 74 goals in 109 appearances.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund and substitute Anders Dreyer both netted twice as Denmark roared to a 6-0 win over Belarus in their World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday that leaves them top of Group C on goal difference.

