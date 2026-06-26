International Tennis Federation Rebrands as ‘World Tennis’

NEW DELHI: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has officially rebranded itself as ‘World Tennis’, marking a shift aimed at reinforcing its role as the global governing body of the sport. The organisation, which oversees the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, as well as tennis competitions at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said the new identity better reflects its worldwide reach and mandate.

“Today is an opportunity to redefine our role at the heart of world tennis and pledge our commitment to ensuring a strong, sustainable future for this brilliant sport,” World Tennis president David Haggerty said on Thursday. “World Tennis reflects who we are, our global footprint and unique mandate.”

The rebranding follows similar moves by several international sporting bodies in recent years, including World Athletics, World Aquatics, World Gymnastics and World Rugby.

The name change was approved by member national associations at the governing body’s annual general meeting last October.

Based in London, World Tennis works alongside the ATP and WTA Tours and the four Grand Slams, the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, to oversee the professional game.

“A lot of people think of the T7 as seven governing bodies when in fact they’re not seven governing bodies. They actually have different purposes, which all add together to equal a big pie of a sport,” World Tennis chief executive Ross Hutchins said, adding that the new name reflects the organisation’s “global nature.”

The announcement comes just days before Wimbledon begins on Monday, where Serena Williams is set to return to singles competition after an absence of nearly four years. Agencies

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