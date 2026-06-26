‘We’re Operating on Another Level Now’: Morocco Coach Mohamed Ouahbi

Atlanta: Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his side are ‘operating on another level’ after the Atlas Lions secured a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. “We are operating on another level,” Ouahbi said after his side confirmed qualification for the knockout stage, highlighting the progress Morocco have made in recent years.”

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, one of the key figures from Morocco’s historic run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, believes the team has continued to evolve and now expects to compete with the world’s leading nations. “It’s something really special and, above all, it’s exciting. I think as a team we’re improving, although that doesn’t always show in the results, because winning depends on so many things. Hopefully, luck will be on our side, and we can go a long way,” Bonou told FIFA. IANS IANS

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