IOC chief Coventry urges EU to shield sport’s neutrality and autonomy amid global tensions

New Delhi: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry has underlined the unifying potential of sport amid rising global tensions, urging policymakers to safeguard its neutrality and independence. Speaking at the EU Sport Forum in Cyprus, Coventry said sport continues to serve as a rare platform that brings people together beyond political and cultural divides.

Drawing on the example of the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Coventry said international sporting events offer a contrast to the divisions seen worldwide. “Sport – and the Olympic Games in particular – offer the opposite of the division we see in this world. They offer a rare space where people meet not as adversaries, but as fellow human beings. A much-needed space of peaceful competition,” she said.

She, however, cautioned that this role can only be preserved if sport remains free from political interference. Emphasising the importance of autonomy, Coventry noted that athletes can only perform and inspire under conditions of neutrality. “Athletes can only inspire us if they are able to compete. They can only do so if we keep sport strictly neutral ground. If politics does not take over on the field of play. For all of us, this means that we must protect the autonomy of sport. So that we can tell all the athletes, no matter where they come from: yes, you can compete freely, without political interference beyond your control,” she stated.

Addressing European policymakers directly, she called for continued support in upholding these principles. “I call on the EU and its Member States to stand by these principles that you have recognised so often: respect the autonomy of sport and support the political neutrality of the IOC and of the Olympic Games. Because only then can the power of sport truly unfold,” she added.

Coventry also highlighted the broader societal value of sport, pointing to the European model that promotes inclusivity, solidarity and grassroots participation. She urged that the European Union’s future sports strategy should reinforce these foundations, noting that community-level sport plays a key role in strengthening social cohesion.

She further emphasised the economic and health benefits associated with physical activity, describing it as a cost-effective tool in preventing diseases and supporting mental well-being. “Physical activity is not only a lifestyle choice; it is one of the most effective low-cost, high-impact tools to prevent disease and support mental health,” she said.

Concluding her remarks, Coventry expressed optimism about sport’s continued relevance as a unifying force. “If we stay true to the principles and values that unite us, then I have no doubt that sport can continue to play its role in our societies, and that the Olympic Games can continue to be a beacon of hope for us all,” she said. IANS

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