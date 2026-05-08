IOC Lifts Restrictions on Belarusian Athletes in International Competitions

Bern: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that all restrictions be lifted for Belarusian athletes competing in international events, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

The IOC Executive Board no longer recommends any conditions on Belarusian athletes, including teams, competing in events governed by International Federations and international sports event organisers. The lifted measures include the protective restrictions first introduced in February 2022 and later updated on March 28, 2023.

The IOC cited the need to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, including a rising number of conflicts, and to uphold its mission of preserving a values-based sporting platform that provides hope to the world.

The decision aligns with the "Fit for the Future" process, an initiative launched by IOC president Kirsty Coventry in September 2025, which reaffirmed the fundamental right of athletes to access sport and compete free from political interference.

"The IOC reaffirms that athletes' participation in international competition should not be limited by the actions of their governments, including involvement in a war or conflict," the IOC said in a statement. IANS

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