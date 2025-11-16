IPL 2026 auction: Bishnoi, Miller, Akash Deep among big players released by LSG

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants managed to retain some quality players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but released six players, with spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi, destructive batter David Miller and pacer Akash Deep among those leaving the franchise. Rishabh Pant, who was the most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 auction when LSG bid for him, will continue to lead the franchise, whereas Nicholas Pooran, one of the most dangerous hard-hitters in the tournament and in the 20-over format, has also been retained. Australia’s T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh, who has emerged as a destructive top-order batter in the format, has also found a place in the team for the 2026 edition of the tournament. Among bowlers, Digvesh Rathi, who grabbed several eyeballs last year, will continue to represent the franchise and will be joined by Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan. Before the retention deadline, LSG traded in Mohammad Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from the Mumbai Indians to bolster their squad. Additionally, they traded out Shardul Thakur to MI on Thursday. IANS

