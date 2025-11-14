IPL auction confirmed for December 16 in Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League 2026 auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, sources have told Sportstar. There had been speculation in recent weeks that the mini-auction could return to India, but BCCI officials indicated that logistical considerations prompted the decision to stage it overseas for the third straight time.

Dubai hosted the auction in 2023, followed by Jeddah in Saudi Arabia last year.

Being a mini-auction, it will be a one-day event, where 10 franchises will look to fix their weak links. The franchises have until November 15 to finalise their player retention.

Ahead of the retention, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have sparked speculation of a high-profile trade involving star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. IANS

