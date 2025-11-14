IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Shane Watson as assistant coach

New Delhi: Three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as their assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026.

Watson previously worked as assistant coach for Delhi Capitals (DC) under Ricky Ponting in IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons and will now join the new KKR coaching unit led by Abhishek Nayar and mentor Dwayne Bravo. His first assignment will now be to give inputs on KKR’s retentions ahead of the deadline on November 15 and prepare for the mini auction in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

“It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” said Watson in a statement on Thursday. IANS

