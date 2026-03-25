IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals arrive in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals squad arrived in the city today ahead of their upcoming fixtures in IPL, though captain Riyan Parag was not part of the travelling group.

Parag will attend the IPL captains’ meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday and is expected to join the team in Guwahati afterward.

A group of enthusiastic young supporters gathered at the airport to welcome the players on their arrival.

Rajasthan Royals, who will be using the ACA Stadium as their second home venue, are scheduled to play three matches in the city. In their opening game, they will take on Chennai Super Kings on March 30. The team will then face Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7 and April 10 respectively.

Also Read: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Fall in Nail-Biting Miami Open First Round