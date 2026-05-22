IPL 2026: Sudharsan, Gill and Buttler Shine as GT Knock CSK Out of Playoffs Race

Ahmedabad: Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan picked three wickets each as Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 89 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, and sealed a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table.

The result also meant five-time champions CSK have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. After fifties from B. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler took GT to 229/4, the bowlers ran through the CSK batting line-up to dismiss them for just 140 all out in 13.4 overs. Siraj (3-26) and Rabada (3-32) were stellar with the new ball yet again, while Rashid chipped in with 3-18.

Starting from the word do, CSK’s chase never got going. Sanju Samson fell on the first ball, edging off Siraj behind to Jos Buttler. Ruturaj Gaikwad briefly countered with a four and two sixes, but Siraj struck again in the second over by castling him for 16. Urvil Patel followed soon after, caught at deep square leg for a two-ball duck, leaving CSK tottering at 31/3.

Matthew Short tried to inject momentum with a brisk 24, but Rabada removed him in the fifth over. Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis attempted to rebuild, but a direct hit from Gill ran the former out for 19. At 63/5, CSK were staring at the ignominy of being bowled out for a sub-100 score.

But Shivam Dube launched a spirited counterattack, smashing four fours and as many sixes in his 17-ball 47. But Rashid Khan’s introduction ended his fightback, as Dube miscued a lofted shot and Gill pulled off a stunning diving catch at extra cover.

Rashid then dismissed Anshul Kamboj (19) and Dewald Brevis (8), while Rabada took out Noor Ahmad and Spencer Johnson to end CSK’s misery and hand GT a thumping victory to sign off from the league stage on a high. The result confirms GT’s place in the top two; it gives them the cushion of an extra chance of playing the final in Ahmedabad on May 31.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans rode on fluent fifties from B. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler to post a daunting 229/4.

It was an innings that was straight out of GT’s successful template -- the top three batters once again did the bulk of the scoring and laid the foundation for posting a massive total. While Sudharsan top-scored with 84 off 53 balls, Gill smashed 64 off 37 balls, and Buttler applied finishing touches to hit an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls as the trio piled misery on a hapless CSK bowling line-up.

Right from the word go, Gill and Sudharsan set the tone for GT’s mammoth total on a red soil pitch. Gill came out with all the guys blazing to give GT a flying start, while Sudharsan initially played the supporting role. But once the powerplay ended, both batters shifted their gears beautifully, as boundaries came thick and fast from both ends.

Gill raced to a 23-ball fifty with a brace of sixes off Noor Ahmad, while also crossing 6000 T20 runs. Sudharsan followed him by getting his fifth consecutive IPL fifty off 35 balls, placing him in a club that already has Virender Sehwag, David Warner, and Buttler.

Their 125-run stand also meant Gill and Sudharsan joined Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to equal the record for most 100-run partnerships in IPL-10. Sudharsan has also put together a seventh stand of 100 runs or more with Gill, which has set a new IPL record.

CSK finally broke through in the 13th over when Gill miscued off Johnson to mid-wicket. Buttler walked in and immediately lifted Noor for two sixes to keep the tempo high. Sudharsan, meanwhile, continued to strike clean sixes and fours to move into the 80s.

The 18th over swung momentum further GT’s way. Sudharsan lofted Kamboj for six but perished on the next ball by holing out to long-off. Rahul Tewatia was run out without scoring, but Buttler responded with back-to-back boundaries to reach his fifty off 23 balls.

Brief scores: GT 229/4 in 20 overs (Sudharsan 84, Gill 64, Choudhary 1-36, Johnson 1-47) beat CSK 140 all out in 13.4 overs (Dube 47, Short 24; Mohammed Siraj 3-26, Kagiso Rabada 3-32). Agencies

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