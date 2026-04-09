IPL: Guwahati City Swept by Virat Kohli Fever; RCB Kick Off Preparations

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is gearing up for another high-voltage IPL clash as Rajasthan Royals take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the ACA Stadium on Friday.

The visiting side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, arrived in the city last evening ahead of the much-anticipated encounter. Excitement has already reached a fever pitch, largely due to the presence of star cricketer Virat Kohli. A huge crowd of fans gathered at the airport to welcome Kohli and the rest of the RCB squad. A significant number of RCB jerseys with Kohli's name written on the back were also sold across the city.

Meanwhile RCB team spent time at the ACA Stadium today, engaging in practice sessions and workouts in preparation for the match.

A full house is expected on Friday, with tickets already sold out.

Rajasthan Royals will head into the match with strong momentum, having secured three wins and currently sitting at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also made an impressive start to their campaign, winning both of their matches so far this season.

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