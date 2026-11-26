New Delhi: A whopping 1,220 players have been named in the IPL 2027 Auction Register, the tournament’s statement said on Wednesday. The list includes 939 Indians and 281 overseas players, but only 66 of them can secure contracts when franchises bid in the auction to be held in Goa on December 16.

The ten franchises have already retained 184 players ahead of the auction, and no more than 25 of the open slots can go to overseas cricketers. The register is heavily tilted towards uncapped talent, with 994 players who have not played international cricket registering for it. The rest are 184 capped players and 42 cricketers from Associate nations.

The list is divided into six categories. Capped internationals are at 170, and capped Indians are at 14. The other four are the 42 Associate players, the 127 uncapped Indians with IPL experience, the 798 uncapped Indians who have never featured in the league before and the 69 uncapped overseas players.

Australia has the most overseas players on the register, with 53 representatives. South Africa have 40, while West Indies 36, New Zealand 25, Afghanistan 23 and Sri Lanka 21 players respectively. England followed with 16, Bangladesh with 12, Ireland with seven and Zimbabwe with six, respectively.

Thirteen players from the USA are on the register, the most from any Associate nation. The UAE and Nepal have 10 each, the Netherlands three, and Canada, Japan and Scotland two each. The franchises have Rs 295.60 crore left between them for the auction, after spending Rs 1,004.40 crore so far.

Lucknow Super Giants have the most money left, at Rs 47.45 crore, and seven slots to fill. Gujarat Titans have the least, with Rs 8.75 crore and only three openings. Delhi Capitals (Rs 39.50 crore) and Mumbai Indians (Rs 30.25 crore) need nine players each, the most of any team.

Kolkata Knight Riders have eight slots to fill with Rs 41.65 crore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have seven slots to fill with Rs 40.15 crore. Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings each need six players, with budgets of Rs 28.05 crore, Rs 27.05 crore and Rs 18.60 crore, respectively.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Rs 14.15 crore to fill five places. DC also have to fill four overseas slots, the most of any team, while RCB have only one foreign player to sign up. The franchises will now tell the tournament organisers which players from the register they want in the final auction pool. The final Auction List and player sets will be released on December 4. (IANS)

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