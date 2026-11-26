Semi Finals (Thursday)

1st Semi Final: Turiya FC vs Oil India FC (from 2pm)

2nd Semi Final : NEUFC Vs DBISC (5pm)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East United FC (NEUFC) and DBI Sports Club stormed into the semi-finals of the 71st Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy after registering contrasting victories in their respective quarter-final matches at Judges Field on Wednesday.

In the third quarter-final, North East United FC produced a commanding performance to thrash Uday Club of Nagaon 5-0, booking their place in the last four with an emphatic victory.

NEUFC took the lead in the 35th minute through Felix Meitei before Dallmuon Gangte doubled the advantage in the 42nd minute to give the Highlanders a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time. The second half saw NEUFC continue their attacking display, with Tanbir Dey extending the lead in the 53rd minute. Gangte then struck again in the 56th minute to complete his brace, while Lawmsangzuala put the finishing touch on the victory with the fifth goal in the 65th minute.

Despite trailing by five goals, Uday Club launched some promising attacks towards the closing stages and came close to finding the net on a couple of occasions. However, they were unfortunate not to score. Singam Subhash Singh’s well-taken free-kick from just outside the penalty box struck the crossbar, while Simile Limbu missed a golden opportunity in a one-on-one situation with the NEUFC goalkeeper.

In the final quarter-final, DBI Sports Club had to work hard to overcome Veteran FC of Silchar, eventually securing a narrow 1-0 victory to seal their semi-final berth.

Veteran FC started the match on an attacking note, putting pressure on the DBI defence in the initial stages. However, as the match progressed, DBI gradually settled into the game and began to dictate proceedings, controlling much of the play.

DBI created several scoring opportunities through some attractive attacking moves built around short, crisp passes. However, Veteran FC goalkeeper John Lalruatfela stood firm between the posts, producing a series of important saves to keep his side in contention. The decisive moment came in the 21st minute when Donboklang Doh Lyng cleverly chipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper and into the net to give DBI the lead.

DBI went into the half-time break with a 1-0 advantage. The team continued to make promising moves in the second half and created further opportunities but failed to capitalise on them. Despite their efforts, Veteran FC could not find an equaliser, as DBI held on to their slender lead until the final whistle to join NEUFC in the semi-finals.

Both the semi finals will be held on Thursday at the same venue.

Also Read: Assam Bowled Out for 187 Against Jharkhand on Opening Day of Vijay Merchant Trophy