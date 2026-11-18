Sharjah: Naseer Maroofkhil’s maiden Test ton (101 not out) ultimately proved insufficient as Zimbabwe’s bowlers secured a thrilling 57-run victory over Afghanistan in Sharjah to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

For Zimbabwe, the triumph ended a 22-year wait for a multi-Test series win. The last time it had emerged victorious in a series involving more than one Test was against Bangladesh in 2004 when it won 1-0 at home.

Chasing a target of 418, Afghanistan began the final day at 143 for 5. Vincent Masekesa removed Ikram Alikhil early to take Zimbabwe one step closer to win.

However, Afsar Zazai (87) then combined with Maroofkhil for a 114-run seventh-wicket stand.

Blessing Muzarabani reignited hopes of a Zimbabwe win as he dismissed Zazai and Yamin Ahmadzai soon after Tea.

Maroofkhil was then joined by Mohammad Saleem (22) with whom he had a 59-run partnership. The duo also faced close to 20 overs, taking Afghanistan to the brink of a draw.

But Brad Evans trapped Saleem leg before wicket and four overs later, Graeme Cremer had Ziaur Rahman caught at second slip to end the contest.

With the first Test between the two teams having ended in a draw, Zimbabwe was given an early advantage by Brendan Taylor, who scored a century in the first innings. Innocent Kaia also played an important knock of 96 in the team’s first-innings total of 339. In response, Afghanistan only managed to score 217 with Masekesa taking a four-wicket haul.

Half-centuries from Taylor (50), Cremer (50 not out) and Muzarabani (59) helped Zimbabwe post 295 for 9 in the second innings before Brian Bennett decided that his team had enough runs to defend. Agencies

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