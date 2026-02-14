Ireland captain Paul Stirling ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

Colombo: The Ireland cricket team has been dealt a massive blow as their captain, Paul Stirling, has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to an injury he suffered during the team’s first match in the tournament, played against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Cricket Ireland confirmed the captain’s exit on Friday. The T20 World Cup Event Technical Committee have approved a replacement player for Stirling, with uncapped youngster Sam Topping joining Ireland’s 15-player squad with immediate effect.

“Paul Stirling underwent an assessment and a scan after the Australian match, which has subsequently revealed ligament damage; as such, he has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup. Paul will shortly return home for rest and rehabilitation, ahead of the home summer,” Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said in a statement. IANS

Also Read: Zimbabwe Stuns Australia with Bowling Brilliance in T20 World Cup Upset