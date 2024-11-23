ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC's fiery attack runs into Punjab FC's staunch solid defense

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 action resumes after the international break with an exciting encounter between two teams whose charts are on the upward trajectory with Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC locking horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Both these teams had narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs last year, with the Highlanders finishing seventh and Punjab FC trailing them at eighth. However, they have turned a new chapter this time around – starting the season on a strong footing, with NorthEast United FC positioned third with 12 points thanks to three wins and as many draws from eight games.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, have secured four victories in six matches and claimed the sixth spot in the standings. They will hope to brush aside any rustiness after the two-week-long break and rejuvenate the campaign with similar vigour and vehemence come Saturday.

Punjab FC hold an unbeaten record over NorthEast United FC, winning and drawing once in their two matches against them. They had notched a 1-0 triumph over the Highlanders in their most recent fixture. A clean sheet in this match will see the Highlanders become only the second team after Hyderabad FC against whom Punjab FC will have back-to-back games without conceding a goal.

NorthEast United FC have recorded the best differential between expected goals (11.95) and actual goals scored (19) in ISL 2024-25 (+7.05 xG value). Their 19 strikes after eight games are five more than their previous-best tally after these many matches (14 in 2018-19). At the heart of all of this has been Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has scored 11 goals and made four assists in eight appearances.

The Highlanders stand at an unprecedented stage right now, since they have netted multiple goals in each of their previous three ISL matches. However, they have never scored 2+ strikes in four straight-away encounters in the competition’s history – something that they can achieve tomorrow if their frontline comes to the fore perfectly tomorrow. IANS

