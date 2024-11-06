Indian Super League (ISL): High-flying Punjab FC visit upbeat FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium

Panaji: The two in-form teams FC Goa (FCG) and Punjab FC (PFC), lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

There are few stronger factors than a confident collective team in football and both these sides seem to possess that after their recent results. FC Goa will come into this match with renewed confidence after snapping a four-game winless home run with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bengaluru FC. Meanwhile, Punjab FC are in exceptional form, having won five of their last six matches.

Punjab FC are third in the table after 12 points from five games this season - thanks to four victories already, an incredibly positive feat for a team only in their second season in the competition. For the Gaurs, the outcome against the Blues held massive significance, since their campaign required a stimulant boost and they got that courtesy of sweeping aside a team that had barely put a foot wrong in the competition until then.

FC Goa have had the upper hand against Punjab FC in the ISL, remaining unbeaten in their two previous encounters. The two teams have faced each other twice in the league. FC Goa have won once, whereas the other game resulted in a draw.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez shared insights about how he deals with unfavourable results, saying that he prefers staying positive regardless of the game’s outcome.

“In my experience as a coach, you cannot be too negative or pessimistic if the team doesn’t do well. Obviously you can be angry, but I don’t see much difference between the top teams and the teams below (in the table),” Marquez said, as quoted by a press release from ISL.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed that he isn’t overly concerned with adapting to FC Goa’s gameplay, and insisted that his team will instead compel the home side to mould their playing style in the coming match.

“We will not adapt to them (FC Goa’s playing style). We will press them to adapt to us. We don’t care how they play against other teams. We only care how other teams play against us,” Dilmperis said, as quoted by a press release from ISL. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Super League: FC Goa’s emphatic 3-0 win ends Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten streak

Also Watch: