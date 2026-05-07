ISL 2025-26: Indian goal scorers rise above foreign dominance this season

New Delhi: The 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season is witnessing a subtle but significant shift with Indian goal-scorers taking on the mantle to slot the ball home with accuracy.

For years, the narrative around goal-scoring in the ISL has been dominated by foreign forwards, clinical finishers brought in to deliver results. While that trend continues, this season has introduced a refreshing counterpoint as Indian attackers step up and find the back of the net with growing consistency.

At the forefront of this rise is Lallianzuala Chhangte, whose pace, directness, and improved finishing have made him one of the most influential Indian attackers this season. Alongside him, Edmund Lalrindika has emerged as a composed presence in the final third, capitalising on opportunities and showing maturity beyond his years.

Together, they symbolise a growing confidence among Indian forwards who are no longer content with supporting roles. Not far behind, players like Noufal P.N., Rahim Ali and Ashique Kuruniyan are also making meaningful contributions, showcasing composure and confidence in the final third qualities often associated with seasoned international strikers.

This rise is particularly noteworthy because it comes in an environment where Indian forwards often play second fiddle to foreign imports. Limited game time, positional adjustments, and tactical roles have historically restricted their scoring opportunities. Yet, this season suggests a change in both mindset and execution.

While Sunil Chhetri continues to remain a benchmark for Indian attackers, his legacy and consistency are still unmatched; the spotlight is gradually widening. The new crop of Indian goal scorers is not merely supporting acts anymore; they are beginning to influence outcomes and shape matches.

Coaches and analysts have pointed to improved grassroots development, better exposure, and increased tactical awareness as key reasons behind this evolution. Clubs, too, appear more willing to trust Indian attackers in advanced roles rather than confining them to the wings or deeper positions.

The impact extends beyond individual performances. A stronger presence of Indian goal scorers adds depth to the national talent pool, offering hope for the future of Indian football at the international level. It also enhances the league’s identity, making it less reliant on foreign brilliance and more reflective of homegrown potential.

As the season progresses, the question is no longer whether Indian players can score but how far they can push the boundaries. If current trends continue, the ISL may soon witness a more balanced scoring chart, where Indian names feature not as exceptions, but as regular contenders. (IANS)

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