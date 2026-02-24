ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC fall to defeat away from home against Mohun Bagan

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC fell to an away-day defeat in their second Indian Super League 2026 match, going down 2-0 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Head coach Clifford Miranda retained the same starting XI from the previous outing, placing his trust in continuity as the Marina Machans looked to build early–season rhythm. Mohammad Nawaz started in goal behind a defensive pairing of Elsinho and Pritam Kotal, while Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Lalrinliana Hnamte provided the shield in midfield. Further forward, Alberto Noguera and Inigo Martin were tasked with supplying the creative spark and decisive edge in attack.

Chennaiyin began with discipline, absorbing early pressure through compact, organised defending. Nawaz was called into action in the 20th minute, getting down sharply to parry a driven effort from distance, before Noguera briefly threatened at the other end after a patient CFC build-up, though the move ultimately fizzled out. A setback followed just past the half-hour mark when Nawaz was forced off after an injury, with Samik Mitra stepping in and settling quickly, comfortably gathering a long-range attempt minutes later.

The Marina Machans nearly found a breakthrough in stoppage time of the first half when Bemammer’s free-kick took a deflection and drifted wide, with Elsinho stretching but unable to turn it goalward. Moments later, however, Mohun Bagan broke swiftly and struck to take a 1-0 lead into the interval.

After the restart, Elsinho produced a crucial sliding block to deny a second as Chennaiyin sought a way back into the contest. Miranda responded with a triple change before the hour mark, introducing Farukh Choudhary for his first appearance of the season alongside Eduardo Kau and Gurkirat Singh. The reshuffle saw Kau add legs in midfield, Gurkirat lead the line and Farukh operate from the left, with Irfan shifting to the right.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 65th minute, Mitra getting a hand to Dimi Petratos’ effort but unable to keep it out. Gurkirat tried his luck late on, flashing a curling effort just wide of the post. Mitra, then, made two quickfire saves within the space of a minute to thwart Jason Cummings from adding a third.

Aiming to bounce back, Chennaiyin will next take on Odisha FC away from home on Sunday, March 1, in the Indian Super League. IANS

