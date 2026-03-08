ISL: Chennaiyin edge past Kerala Blasters for first win of campaign

NEW DELHI: The agonising wait is over for Chennaiyin FC. It finally has a win this season in the Indian Super League (ISL).

For its rival on Saturday night, Kerala Blasters, though, the nightmare just continues. The 0-1 defeat at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was its fourth in as many matches for the Kochi men.

In an ISL that has no return leg fixtures, that is a frightening position to be in. It has Mohammedan Sporting for company, though.

Coach David Catala, on the eve of this match, had expressed confidence that the goals would come. Sadly for his team, they never did. In fact, Blasters has been able to score just one goal this season.

Not that Chennaiyin is on a scoring spree. The goal it scored on this night is only its second of the season.

That goal came off a powerful strike from Imran Khan’s left foot late in the opening half; it was firm enough to beat a deflection off the Blasters’ defence. Earlier, both sides had opportunities to score. The match began with Chennaiyin looking keener to attack, but the host then regrouped and counterattacked.

Chennaiyin’s goal, in fact came shortly after Blasters wasted a couple of corner kicks in succession. Poor finishing has indeed been the biggest of Blasters’ many problems this season.

It became even more obvious in the second half. Chances of an equaliser were missed consistently. A fine show under the bar by Chennaiyin’s Mohammad Nawaz merits mention, though. Agencies

Also Read: India and New Zealand Set for Epic T20 World Cup Final Showdown in Ahmedabad