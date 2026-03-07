ISL: Kerala Blasters host Chennaiyin with both teams eager to clinch maiden win of campaign

NEW DELHI: Between them, they have one point. It has been a terrible start to the ISL 2025-26 campaign for both Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC. Both the southern sides will be desperate to score a maiden win of the season when they face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. While the host has lost all three of its matches, the visiting side has managed at least a draw against Odisha FC in the last game. After the defeats to Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, that was an improvement.

The Blasters, after losing to Bagan, Mumbai and Inter Kashi, have, of course, more reasons to be worried in this truncated version of the ISL. They need to start winning, and then they need to keep winning. Agencies

Also Read: New Zealand are always ‘David’; go out there to do the best for country: Phillips