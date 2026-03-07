New Zealand are always ‘David’; go out there to do the best for country: Phillips

Ahmedabad: New Zealand’s batting allrounder Glenn Phillips said his side were used to being the ‘David’ against giant sides like India all the time and that they are going to put their best foot forward for the country when the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup final takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

New Zealand, a nation of 5.5 million, has reached the summit clash against the hosts, who can call upon a talent pool vast enough to field multiple competitive sides. "I mean, we're never given a chance to usually even be in the semifinals, and we're always there. So we're always David. I guess that means only one team can fail, doesn't it? For us, we just go out there and enjoy it.

“We have a great time as a group of guys. We go out there, do our best for our country. Obviously, a packed crowd is fantastic. We play to entertain the people, and whether they're supporting us or whether they're supporting India, it's fantastic for cricket in general," Phillips told reporters ahead of the side’s training session on Friday. IANS

