ISL: Kerala Blasters stun Jamshedpur FC with dominant 2-0 win

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters is looking increasingly better. Alas, it is a bit too late in the season.

Ashley Westwood’s men played with conviction and intent to secure a commanding 2-0 victory against a strong Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Remember, Jamshedpur started the game just three points behind the leader, while Blasters was lying second from bottom. However, there wasn’t a big crowd to watch them record, probably their best win of the season so far.

The fans, who are often called the best in the league, would have enjoyed the way their team went on the attack from early on. Blasters had gone 2-0 with nine minutes remaining in the opening half.

Jamshedpur was reduced to 10 men for the last six minutes after Stephen Eze collected a red card.

The host ensured it kept the advantage until the final whistle this time, collecting all three points and climbing to 11th in the table with eight points. Agencies

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